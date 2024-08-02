With his new album On My Way 2 Rexdale coming soon, Canadian producer-rapper Nav taps into a new sound on his latest single. On “6am Thoughts,” Nav taps in with the rising “sexy drill” style along with its creators, New Yorkers Bay Swag and Cash Cobain, as they express their horniest desires over a skittering, drowsy beat. “Know I like when you suck when you slurp it,” they croon on the hook. “When you whine ‘pon the cocky, you so perfect.” Subtle, this song ain’t.

Nav’s new song is just the latest of high-profile co-signs for the rising New York duo, whose collaboration “Fisherrr” put them on the map earlier this year. Cash has since been featured on albums from fellow New York native A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (on “Body” from Better Off Alone) and Don Toliver (on “Attitude” from Hardstone Psycho). He also received a feature from J. Cole on his single “Grippy” and from Ice Spice on the remix of “Fisherrr.”

The sexy drill movement has been rapidly expanding beyond the confines of the Big Apple, as shown by Nav’s dabbling in it on his new single, and is a dark horse for the sound of 2024.

You can listen to “6am Thoughts” above.