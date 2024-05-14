Nav Is ‘On My Way 2 Rexdale’ On His Upcoming Album, Out This Summer

Cheer up, Toronto. It’s not all bad news. While Drake licks his wounds, another of T. Dot’s favorite sons, Nav, has announced his new album, On My Way 2 Rexdale, is… well … on the way. The XO signee announced the impending release with a dramatic trailer, which promises a summer 2024 release date and features teases of the album’s featured guests through some suggestive imagery. It’s like a scavenger hunt for clues, from weathered skulls wearing bat-ear hats to looming cactuses and slithering snakes.

Nav has been off the radar for almost a year, ever since completing his Never Sleep Tour and livestreaming his hometown show in Toronto. While he joined Metro Boomin at the producer’s Red Bull Symphonic performance in Los Angeles, he has stayed out of the spotlight while working on On My Way 2 Rexdale, which follows his fourth album, Demons Protected By Angels, released a little under two years ago in September 2022.

That album had guest features from Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and Gunna, and the imagery from the trailer suggests that they might all be back to help Nav kick off his next era. You can try and decipher the clues in the video above, or just wait ’til summer — which is only about a month away — to find out.