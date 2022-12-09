Nav is teaming up with RealestK and SoFaygo for his upcoming 2023 Never Sleep Tour. On Thursday, the Toronto rapper released the tour dates and ticketing information.

Nav, RealestK, and SoFaygo kick off the 23-city tour at the Fillmore in Minneapolis on February 14 before making additional stops in Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, and more.

The “Some Way” rapper will close out the tour with a special performance in his hometown of Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena, with a special guest appearance from Bryson Tiller.

The tour comes at an excellent time for the rapper and producer with his recently released album, Demons Protected by Angels.

Nav shared in a recent interview that the pandemic significantly impacted the title of the album and that being at home “humbled him.”

“Being inside the house, it kind of humbled me because I was always on tour, and people were always in my face and screaming for me,” Nav told Complex. “It just humbled me and made me deal with a lot of issues that I didn’t know I had. And that helps the music and the content.”

Following the release of pre-sale tickets on Thursday, December 8, tickets will be available on Friday, December 12.

All dates for the Never Sleep Tour are listed below.

02/14/2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

02/15/2023 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

02/17/2023 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room–Old National Centre

02/18/2023 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

02/21/2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

02/22/2023 – Washington, D.C. @ Echostage

02/24/2023 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

02/25/2023 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

02/28/2023 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/01/2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

03/03/2023 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/04/2023 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

03/06/2023 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

03/09/2023 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03/10/2023 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/12/2023 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

03/13/2023 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

03/14/2023 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03/16/2023 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03/18/2023 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

03/20/2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/21/2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/11/2023 – Toronto, ON @Scotiabank Arena