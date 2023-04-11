According to Nav, Canadians have better manners. So, to showcase the respectable demeanor of his fellow citizens of the North, the rapper has something special in store for the final Never Sleep Tour stop. The tour initially kicked off in February with special guests RealestK and SoFaygoand. Over the course of the tour, singer Bryson Tiller came on board. Now, the tour is coming to an end.

To celebrate the end of the tour tomorrow (April 11), Nav will live stream his closing set in via Twitch. In the announcement video uploaded to social media, the entertainer’s headlining performance at the Scotiabank Arena in his hometown of Toronto will be broadcast for free beginning at 10 pm eastern time via his record label’s official Twitch channel, 3point5.

When discussing how to pandemic shook him after being forced to shelter in place, the producer told Complex, “Being inside the house, it kind of humbled me because I was always on tour, and people were always in my face and screaming for me. It just humbled me and made me deal with a lot of issues that I didn’t know I had. And that helps the music and the content.”

As the final show of his tour, Nav is sure to leave it all on the stage, especially being in his hometown. For more information, click here.