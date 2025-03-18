Lil Durk’s upcoming ninth solo studio album, Deep Thoughts, has been delayed ever since October thanks to the Chicago rapper’s ongoing legal issues. But today, he shared some good news for his fans — Deep Thoughts has a new release date: March 28.

Durk revealed the release date alongside a short trailer giving a glimpse into the studio process. In the trailer, Durk’s team sits in the studio while on a call with him from prison, surrounded by whiteboards featuring song titles and sequencing ideas. Over the phone, Durk gives his approval for the concepts his team has been putting together, telling them he loves them before the call cuts off.

The rollout for Deep Thoughts started out smoothly enough, with the release of the singles “Monitoring Me,” “Late Checkout” featuring Hunxho, and “Opportunist,” but it was derailed when Durk was implicated in a “murder-for-hire” plot.

He’s since pled “not guilty,” but is being held without bond until trial. In November, he was charged with two additional felonies: “use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death” and “using, carrying, and discharging firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.”

Fortunately for Durk, he’d already filmed the “Truth In The Lies” video with Central Cee, allowing him to maintain some momentum, and now, it appears his long-awaited follow-up to Almost Healed is ready for the light of day.

Deep Thoughts is out 3/28 via Only the Family, Alamo, and Sony. You can find more info here.