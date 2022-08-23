Toronto rapper Nav has returned and announced his fourth studio album, Demons Protected By Angels, which drops later this year on XO/Republic. It follows 2020’s Good Intentions, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart led by the single “Turks” featuring Gunna and Travis Scott. Since then, he’s released a deluxe version of Good Intentions titled Brown Boy 2, a reference to his 2019 EP, and contributed to Internet Money’s massive hit “Lemonade” alongside Gunna and Don Toliver.

Earlier this summer, after initially announcing his upcoming album, he dropped the first single, reuniting with both Lil Baby and Travis Scott on “Never Sleep.” Today, he’s followed up with another moody single, “Wrong Decisions,” which finds him reflecting on his fame-fueled malaise over a down-tempo self-produced beat. In the first half of the song, he raps in his usual monotone drone over an atmospheric, cavernous beat in the vein of the murky introspective jams that made Drake famous, but at the end, as he shakes off his blues, an orchestra crescendoes, giving the song a more triumphant air.

So far, Demons Protected By Angels does not have an official release date, but it is said to be dropping sometime this year. For now, you can listen to “Wrong Decisions” above.