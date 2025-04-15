The Newport Jazz Festival returns for 2025 with a lineup headlined by Janelle Monáe, The Roots, and Jacob Collier. The long-running festival (71 years!) will come home to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island on August 1-3 with a diverse array of musical genres that have spun off from the titular style, including R&B/soul, pop, and hip-hop.
Specially priced 3-day passes are on sale today, April 15th at 1 PM ET for 48 hours, while all other ticket types go on sale on Thursday, April 17th at 1 PM ET. Ticketing options include a Jazz Lounge ticket, allowing access to a separate festival entrance, a premium parking space (one space per ticket order), and exclusive access to the Jazz Lounge – a tented lounge with seating, complimentry Wi-Fi, a private cash bar, TV monitors for a live view of the Fort Stage performances, and air-conditioned restroom facilities.
You can find more info about tickets at newportjazz.org and purchase tckets on DICE. See below for a full list of performers.
2025 Newport Jazz Festival Lineup
Janelle Monáe
The Roots
Jacob Collier
RAYE
Jorja Smith
Esperanza Spalding
Willow
Thee Sacred Souls
De La Soul
The Yussef Dayes Experience
Rachael & Vilray
Cécile McLorin Salvant
Dianne Reeves
Christian McBride Big Band
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Bela Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio
Louis Cato, John Scofield, & Marcus Miller
SOFI TUKKER (butter set)
The Philadelphia Experiment
LA LOM
KNOWER
Samm Henshaw
Terence Blanchard: Flow
Cymande
Hiromi’s Sonicwonder
Kenny Garrett
Stanley Jordan Solo
Ron Carter Quartet
CARRTOONS
Kokoroko
Kiefer
Moses Yoofee Trio
Emmet Cohen Trio
Lakecia Benjamin
Rich Ruth
Pérez Patitucci Calvaire Trio
Ekep Nkwelle
Maimouna Youssef
Etienne Charles & Creole Soul
BCUC
Marcus Gilmore Presents: A Centennial Tribute to Roy Haynes
Darius Jones Trio
Aaron Parks Little Big
Isaiah Sharkey
Tyshawn Sorey Trio
Bobby Sanabria & Sexteto Ibiano
Parlor Greens
New Jazz Underground
Tyreek McDole