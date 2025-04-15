The Newport Jazz Festival returns for 2025 with a lineup headlined by Janelle Monáe, The Roots, and Jacob Collier. The long-running festival (71 years!) will come home to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island on August 1-3 with a diverse array of musical genres that have spun off from the titular style, including R&B/soul, pop, and hip-hop.

Specially priced 3-day passes are on sale today, April 15th at 1 PM ET for 48 hours, while all other ticket types go on sale on Thursday, April 17th at 1 PM ET. Ticketing options include a Jazz Lounge ticket, allowing access to a separate festival entrance, a premium parking space (one space per ticket order), and exclusive access to the Jazz Lounge – a tented lounge with seating, complimentry Wi-Fi, a private cash bar, TV monitors for a live view of the Fort Stage performances, and air-conditioned restroom facilities.

You can find more info about tickets at newportjazz.org and purchase tckets on DICE. See below for a full list of performers.