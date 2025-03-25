Did you know that Randall Park, star of Netflix’s ill-fated sitcom Blockbuster, is also a strangely good rapper? This stems from his time in a rap groups in the LA underground during the ’90s, which resulted in lifelong friendships and a great subplot in Always Be My Maybe.

Last night, Park stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss his latest project (murder mystery series The Residence) and got to fulfill a lifelong dream by performing a rap with the house band, The Roots. When you consider that the band has been around in some form since at least 1993 (a full 30 years and change), it’s not beyond the pale for Park to call it a lifelong dream, either (he’s 51).

After gushing about his love for The Roots (“Black Thought, top five, all time!”), he shared a story about stealing a promo photo from one of their shows in 1995, but never getting a chance to get it signed in all those years. He also detailed his college band, Illigan, and his rap name, Randruff, before accepting an invitation to take the microphone while the crowd chanted encouragement. It’s a quick 16, mostly made up of slant rhymes with his name (“ammo,” “Rambo,” “Kangol,” “mango,” etc.) and funny punchlines about kicking opponents’ asses so bad he loses his shoe in their digestive tracts.

You can watch Randall Park rap with The Roots in video up top.