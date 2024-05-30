Nicki Minaj said she wouldn’t wish her recent treatment at the Amsterdam airport on her worst enemy in a new interview addressing the incident. A week ago, the Queens rapper livestreamed as she was detained at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam for possession of marijuana. After the weed was discovered, airport authorities searched all of her luggage and questioned her, causing the postponement of her upcoming show in Manchester, England.

Although she previously released a statement thanking fans for their support, Nicki went more in-depth during a livestream on Stationhead, saying, “Not being able to get to Manchester, I don’t know when was the last time I felt that low. Not only that, but knowing that something is being done to you on purpose simply because you are a confident other race.”

She continued, “There was one lady there — all the rest were men — and I could tell she had a heart. The treatment was just disgusting, and I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

Nicki Minaj on @STATIONHEAD with her stans claiming the Dutch Military Police did not treat her like a “human” 😒 for “illegally “ being caught with 41 blunts in a aircraft leaving airport which is illegal in Amsterdam and other countries States as well dealing with FAA pic.twitter.com/ikPgIPiPaR — OPINIONATED_TRUTHS_PODCAST™️ (@O_Truths) May 28, 2024

The incident did not stop Ms. Minaj from announcing the second North American leg of her Pink Friday 2 tour, which will pick up when she returns to the States in September and include dates in her hometown, Queens, New York.