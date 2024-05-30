nicki minaj
Getty Image
Music

Nicki Minaj Said ‘The Treatment Was Just Disgusting’ When She Was Detained In Amsterdam

Nicki Minaj said she wouldn’t wish her recent treatment at the Amsterdam airport on her worst enemy in a new interview addressing the incident. A week ago, the Queens rapper livestreamed as she was detained at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam for possession of marijuana. After the weed was discovered, airport authorities searched all of her luggage and questioned her, causing the postponement of her upcoming show in Manchester, England.

Although she previously released a statement thanking fans for their support, Nicki went more in-depth during a livestream on Stationhead, saying, “Not being able to get to Manchester, I don’t know when was the last time I felt that low. Not only that, but knowing that something is being done to you on purpose simply because you are a confident other race.”

She continued, “There was one lady there — all the rest were men — and I could tell she had a heart. The treatment was just disgusting, and I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

The incident did not stop Ms. Minaj from announcing the second North American leg of her Pink Friday 2 tour, which will pick up when she returns to the States in September and include dates in her hometown, Queens, New York.

Listen To This
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of May 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors