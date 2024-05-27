It was a weekend for Nicki Minaj. On Saturday, May 25, Minaj live-posted her chaotic arrest at an Amsterdam airport during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. According to The Associated Press, Netherlands police “discovered marijuana in her bags as she was preparing to leave the country.”

Minaj was released later that night, as reported by various reputable outlets, after “sitting in a jail cell for five-to-six hours,” according to Minaj. The debacle forced Minaj to postpone her scheduled May 25 Pink Friday 2 World Tour concert in Manchester, England. (Minaj also had a pre-existing May 30 Manchester show on her tour.)

“OK guys, I was JUST RE-ADVISED that we actually CAN NOT do any other date for the make up #gagcityMANCHESTER date besides JUNE 3rd,” Minaj wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, May 27. “So JUNE 3rd is the new official date for all ticket holders who originally had tickets to the MAY 25th #Manchester show. I apologize for all the inconvenience this has caused. I really hope you can make the #JUNE3rd show. It’ll be really special. Ticketmaster will contact you to advise officially. #GAGCITY Love you.”

Minaj was able to perform as scheduled in Birmingham, England, on Sunday, May 26, and she will hit up London’s famed The O2 on May 28, Glasgow on May 29, Manchester on May 30, Paris on June 1, and Amsterdam on June 2, before looping back to make up her May 25 Manchester date on June 3.

See all of Minaj’s remaining dates here, and check out some of her posts regarding the matter below.

Thank you to everyone who prayed for me today. May God cover you & all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination. Barbz, I’m @ the stock exchange hotel in #Manchester I arrived a little over an hour ago.

