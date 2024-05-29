Nicki Minaj is heading back on the road: This fall, the “FTCU” rapper will embark on a second North American leg of her buzzy Pink Friday 2 Tour.

The new North American leg will take place over the course of five weeks, kicking off in Philadelphia and wrapping in Minaj‘s hometown of Queens, New York.

The official presale for the second leg begins today at 2 p.m. ET, and fans can register and purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

You can see the new tour dates below.