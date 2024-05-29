Nicki Minaj is heading back on the road: This fall, the “FTCU” rapper will embark on a second North American leg of her buzzy Pink Friday 2 Tour.
The new North American leg will take place over the course of five weeks, kicking off in Philadelphia and wrapping in Minaj‘s hometown of Queens, New York.
The official presale for the second leg begins today at 2 p.m. ET, and fans can register and purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.
You can see the new tour dates below.
Nicki Minaj’s second North American leg Pink Friday 2 Tour dates
09/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/07 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/09 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/12 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
09/13 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
09/15 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena
09/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/18 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
09/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
09/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/26 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
09/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/01 — Kansas City, MO @ T Mobile Center
10/02 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/04 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Memorial Coliseum
10/05 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/08 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/09 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
10/11 — Queens, NY @ UBS Arena