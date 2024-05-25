Nicki Minaj should be on cloud nine following the expansion of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. However, the “Barbie World” rapper has experienced some turbulence in the mile high club.

Nicki was reportedly detained and searched at the airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Today (May 25), in a video uploaded to her official Instagram page, the entertainer revealed the tail end of an exchange with the supposed pilot of her chartered aircraft. During the encounter, he informed Nicki that her luggage needed to be inspected by local law enforcement after already being cleared by a soft check.

When asked why the matter was escalated, the representative said: “Because you filmed him.”

Nicki went on to explain further in the caption of the post. “They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show,” she wrote. “They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now, saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal.”

The earlier video in question included her exchanged with a police officer.

Nicki Minaj just got… arrested??? pic.twitter.com/ovVs2jLgb2 — Denym 𐚁 (@denymkhol) May 25, 2024

It is unclear when the events took place, as Nicki as expected to be in Manchester, England for a sold-out show this evening. However, Nicki’s Amsterdam concert supposedly took place on Thursday, May 23.

Read Nicki Minaj’s full account of the incident below.

They’ve been trying everything they possibly can to TRY to stop this tour — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

They took my luggage & when I asked where it is they said it’s on the plane. It couldn’t have been, I just pulled up. https://t.co/blGwcweViK — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

I never gave them my bags. They’re refusing to let me see my own bags. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

This is how they plant things in your luggage — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

I’m on the jet alone — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

They try to make me book another jet every time. All b/c I fired mngmnt who I found out for years were adding on 30-50K on my jet & pocketing it. I fired a tour mngr recently who was doing the same thing & mad he got the boot. Their goal is to make me late, & to pocket 40K — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

This is Amsterdam btw, where weed is legal. 😛 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

They’re trying to keep me from MANCHESTER — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

I’m

still in my car. They took my luggage w/o consent. Lied & said it was on the jet. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

That’s why they’re all going bankrupt now. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

😩 now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

That was the pilot in the gray suit smiling from ear to ear chi. Now ask yourself why would that be his role? And why the plane was nowhere to be found when I arrived. https://t.co/UoNEn535fR — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

They didn’t know I was planning for them just like they were planning for me. Me filming every single thing made them really mad. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

My plane was scheduled to leave 2 hours ago. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

Ask yourself what takes 2 hours if they’ve searched everything already ? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

It’s a 45 min to an hour flight. So they’re prob trying to stall for about 4 hours. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

Now they said I have to go 5 mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

This isn’t the first time, Nicki expressed her frustrations after a mix-up with transportation professionals. On April 17, Nicki claimed that while traveling for her Montreal, Canada tour stop, her plane was intentionally being delayed. Eventually, Drake supposedly made a call and the show went on despite the significant delays.