What Is Nicki Minaj’s Gag City?

Nicki Minaj is less than one day away from finally dropping Pink Friday 2, her first full-length album since 2018’s Queen. On Wednesday night, December 6, Minaj amped up the already-fervent anticipation by using her “Barb Alert System” to warn the Barbz that they are quickly “approaching Gag City.”

“As we begin to prepare for landing, please make sure your tray tables are put back up & your seat belts are tightly fastened,” Minaj wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) earlier in the day. “The captain has activated the ‘no bathroom’ sign. If you look out the window, you’ll begin to see the beauty…clear waters, pink dolphins…#GagCity #PF2.”

Well, that sounds lovely. Wait, PINK DOLPHINS?! What (and where) in the world is Gag City?

According to various outlets — such as Know Your Meme, Reddit, and The Mirror — Barbz created Gag City using AI based on the Pink Friday 2 cover art Minaj shared in early September. On the first of two album covers, Minaj appears angelic while standing on what could be described as a subway platform floating above pink clouds. Everything is pink, except for Minaj’s white outfit.

“Her fans, lovingly called the Barbz, decided that the city below her on the album cover was named Gag City, a play on the word ‘gagged,’ which can be used to describe something, usually a celebrity, as amazing or stunning,” The Mirror explained. “After Gag City was named, fans were left wondering what the city could possibly look like, so they turned to AI.”

This morning, December 7, Power 105. 1 posted that it “is the official radio station of #GAGCity” alongside an AI-generated, pink-tinged photo of a boombox turned to the station. Republic Records posted the Statue Of Liberty wearing a pink wig. All over the internet, people continue to post their visions for Gag City ahead of Pink Friday 2‘s arrival at midnight ET (December 8), which is also Minaj’s birthday. See some below.

Pink Friday 2 is out 12/8 via Republic. Find more information here.