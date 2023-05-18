Nicki Minaj has been much more active on social media lately, promoting collaborations with Ice Spice and Kim Petras, sharing the video for “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” and telling fans that her new album will be the best of 2023. But with increased access to the star, her fans are also learning her tolerance for foolishness.

When one fan shared a less-than-attractive pencil illustration of her on Twitter, Nicki was apparently offended enough to block the user, who shared a screenshot of their blocked status and requested Nicki unblock them, insisting that “it was a joke.”

You know what they say about playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes.

Nicki Minaj fans, collectively known as Barbz, have been known to pull some pretty wild stunts over the years for her attention. Such is their devotion that last year, when she shoved a fan during a public appearance in London, fans on Twitter were actually jealous. Of course, they’ve also earned a reputation for taking things too far; they’ve been accused of harassing individuals who’ve been critical of Nicki in the past, with one YouTuber even plotting a lawsuit against the fanbase for an ongoing campaign of bullying behavior lasting years. But at least we know the one thing that they can do to get into her bad graces: Make her look bad, literally.