Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj’s anticipated collaboration “Alone” now has a glossy music video that shows off both performers’ love for vinyl clothing and campy looks. Throughout the video, Petras appears as a marching band leader and a 1980s aerobics instructor. Nicki appears in a black leather jumpsuit that turns out to be backless, revealing her Barbie-pink lingerie at the right angles.

“Alone” is built over a sample of Eurodance group Alice Deejay’s 1999 hit “Better Off Alone,” continuing what’s become a Nick Minaj trend of sampling ’80s and ’90s hits which has most recently included “Super Freaky Girl” and “Red Ruby Da Sleaze.”

The two stars have both turned out to be trendsetters in their own right, with Petras becoming the first trans woman to be honored with a Billboard Women In Music Award and to win a Grammy, with her son “Unholy” taking the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance trophy earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj has been extending her reach, adding a verse to Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana” remix after collaborating with NBA YoungBoy and launching her new record label. She’s also become the longest-charting female rapper since Missy Elliott, surpassing her predecessor in January.

You can watch the video for Kim and Nicki’s “Alone” above.