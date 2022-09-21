A YouTuber who critiqued Nicki Minaj as being “a horrible person” is planning to file a lawsuit against Minaj’s fans (familiarly known as Barbz) who she claims crossed the line in continuously harassing her, her family, and threatening violence.

Kimberly Nicole Foster runs the relatively popular YouTube channel “For Harriet,” which has 202,000 subscribers at press time and markets itself as “Celebrating The Fullness of Black Womanhood.” Foster, a Harvard graduate, drew the ire of the Barbz with a tweet last week where she said, “Nicki is so clearly a horrible person. Negativity sticks to her like glue. Idk if we’ve ever seen this before.” She told The Daily Beast that her mentions had blown up at first with “normal, annoying stuff,” but then soon got far worse.

“The messages became more threatening and dark, and then it started to be, ‘We’re gonna find you. I’m gonna kidnap you, I hope you get raped.'”

Nicki is so clearly a horrible person. Negativity sticks to her like glue. Idk if we’ve ever seen this before. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) September 12, 2022

Foster said that the harassment has gone beyond the online space. She tweeted about going to her niece’s school for a day before a commenter replied that her niece would be “collateral damage.” Foster claims that Minaj has exacerbated the backlash towards her by liking the harassing replies from the Barbz and posted a video showing the activity from Minaj’s verified account on Twitter.

Look at Nicki liking the harassment… https://t.co/jPg5pmEJzY — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) September 12, 2022

“There’s an understanding among the Barbz that the harder they go for her — the more virulent the nastiness — there’s more of an opportunity for her to recognize them,” Foster told The Daily Beast.

There are other instances of Foster critiquing Minaj’s music that fans were unhappy about, where Foster was perhaps being ageist in her choice of words and what she chose to highlight.

In the meantime, the report indicates that Foster is still gathering information like Twitter handles, IP addresses, etc. before filing her lawsuit. Minaj is said to not be the focus of Foster’s impending legal filings. It’s a strange turn of the tables in the Nicki-verse though, after Minaj recently filed a lawsuit against a blogger who called her a “cokehead.”