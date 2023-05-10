Barbz, rejoice: It appears new Nicki Minaj music may finally be on the way.

Over the past few days, Nicki, whose real name is Onika Maraj, and her fans have been celebrating her accomplishments over the years, using the #OnikaWinsAgain hashtag.

Despite having no album out in almost 6 years, @NICKIMINAJ is currently Spotify's 2nd most streamed female rapper. #OnikaWinsAgain pic.twitter.com/6PMLZsYX03 — Rap Alert (@rapalert1O) May 8, 2023

Through the hashtag, you’ll see the loyal Barbz recalling iconic lines of the rapper’s, as well as some of her most memorable red carpet looks.

Now, it seems like Nicki is just about ready to reward the Barbz for their dedication.

Nicki has released several standalone singles over the past couple years, including “Seeing Green” and “Fractions” from the 2021 reissue of her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up, Scotty, as well as her 2022 No. 1 pop hit, “Super Freaky Girl.” However, it’s been almost five years since she released her fourth studio album, Queen.

But it looks like we may finally have an update as to when we can expect it.

Today (May 10), she teased that the album, which fans have nicknamed “NM5,” will arrive this year.

“NM5 is the best thing that will come out of 2023 & will raise the bar to new & unreachable heights,” Nicki said in a tweet. “NM5 tour will be hailed as “genius”. That’s it & that’s all.”

Oh yes fractions warned, SFG did what fractions warned. Red Ruby Da Sleeze MOTHERED so hard & is now the standard. NM5 is the best thing that will come out of 2023 & will raise the bar to new & unreachable heights. NM5 tour will be hailed as “genius”. That’s it & that’s all 😉 https://t.co/PWWKv2MJKk — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 10, 2023

With recent features on tracks like Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana,” as well as Kim Petras’ “Alone,” as well as the launch of her “Heavy On It” record label, it appears a new era of Nicki may soon be upon us.