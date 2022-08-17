Earlier this month, Britney Spears found herself in a spat with ex-husband Kevin Federline after he claimed her sons were distancing themselves from her. Nicki Minaj didn’t at all care for how that went down, so now she has sided with Spears and shared some unflattering words about Federline.

On the August 16 episode of Minaj’s live Queen Radio show, Minaj started:

“Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be to be a whole grown f*cking man and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down? Going to the media. Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they once were being taken care of by, using the person’s fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment, and you think you’re not going to f*cking have karma from it? You think it’s OK? You think that anybody is going to feel sorry for you?”

She continued with praise and more empathy for Spears:

“She loves her kids more than life itself. As soon as y’all see people feeling strong and good and confident and happy, and you no longer have them by the f*cking balls, you want to take your little goofy ass and do some motherf*cking interview. How dare you. How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense. And when they look back, they’re going to say, ‘Why? Why? Why did we do this?’ They’re kids, they don’t know how detrimental this is, but you know, c*cksucker. Leave her the f*ck alone!”

Listen to Minaj discuss Spears and Federline below.