At the moment, Britney Spears is in the midst of some family drama. While that sort of thing has typically involved her parents or sister, this time, it’s more focused on her ex-husband Keven Federline and their two children, teenage sons Preston and Jayden.

Federline recently said in an interview that the boys had decided to distance themselves from their mother, which got a response out of Spears. Now, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Spears has shared more lengthy thoughts about her relationship with her kids.

In the post, she described how her visits with her kids have become less frequent and what they look like, writing:

“I looked forward to seeing my kids every week … It was 2 days a week but I asked him to ask to stay for more days … maybe 3 days … but then the next week they stayed for only one day . Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age … but COME ON, there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL …. they would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!! The MONITOR would tell me that he just likes to be in his room … I’m like why come visit me if they don’t even visit me !!! […] The teenage age is weird, I don’t know what’s going on in their heads !!! We would always do prayer time, not really prayer time, that sounds silly but it’s called ‘devotion’ . where you read two or three pages in a prayer book and talk about it !!! I always TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that’s why they stopped coming here !!! I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it !!!”

She added, “This summer, they told me ‘we may come here less’ and I was like that’s fine. I called their dad and I told him that it seems like the boys are wanting to stop coming here as much, which I get because they have their own thing going on but I feel like they are being pretty harsh !!! His words were ‘I would never let them make that decision on their own … I would never do that to you’ !!! Well after that, I haven’t seen them since !!! I will say though, as available as I had to be for 8 people a day when my dad took me out of my home for 4 months … it’s been kinda nice not having to ask about which day the boys are coming this week … and making me wait 2 or 3 days for a reply !!!”

Spears also turned her sights on Federline, writing, “So as much of you watch, what he refers to his family as the PERFECT BRADY BRUNCH family … I can guarantee you, that house has more weed than Ludacris, 50 cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy combined !!!!”

