At the moment, Britney Spears is in the midst of some family drama. While that sort of thing has typically involved her parents or sister, this time, it’s more focused on her ex-husband Keven Federline and their two children, teenage sons Preston and Jayden.
Federline recently said in an interview that the boys had decided to distance themselves from their mother, which got a response out of Spears. Now, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Spears has shared more lengthy thoughts about her relationship with her kids.
In the post, she described how her visits with her kids have become less frequent and what they look like, writing:
“Just another day here in my new adorable neighborhood I live in !!! It’s honestly really cool, I take my dogs to this tiny park and I see how incredibly smart my baby dogs are !!! They actually sense that we are in a new place at the park and they absolutely love it !!! Daisy literally runs around with her mouth open, but the little white puff ball tried to run away the first time, so I keep them close !!! I haven’t really shown my house yet because it’s hard to completely embrace it !!! Yes, it’s beautiful, but I miss my other house for some reason !!! It’s hard for me to let go of things I truly love … like my kids.
The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online !!! A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma in my home … I have love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home !!! I looked forward to seeing my kids every week … It was 2 days a week but I asked him to ask to stay for more days … maybe 3 days … but then the next week they stayed for only one day .
Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age … but COME ON, there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL …. they would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!! The MONITOR would tell me that he just likes to be in his room … I’m like why come visit me if they don’t even visit me !!! But I never said that because I have to be kind !!! REMEMBER … if I speak up as a woman or say something argumentative like I did with a dance move saying no to it, I got sent to that place for 4 months !!! So do I dare speak up and show my upward thoughts of being a real woman and possibly offend the person in front of my face? No … I take it and I keep my mouth shut !!! It registers right in the core of my stomach … it hurts and I want to scream !!! I want to shake their shoulders and say wake up I’m here too !!!
The teenage age is weird, I don’t know what’s going on in their heads !!! We would always do prayer time, not really prayer time, that sounds silly but it’s called ‘devotion’ . where you read two or three pages in a prayer book and talk about it !!! I always TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that’s why they stopped coming here !!! I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it !!!
This summer, they told me ‘we may come here less’ and I was like that’s fine. I called their dad and I told him that it seems like the boys are wanting to stop coming here as much, which I get because they have their own thing going on but I feel like they are being pretty harsh !!! His words were ‘I would never let them make that decision on their own … I would never do that to you’ !!! Well after that, I haven’t seen them since !!!
I will say though, as available as I had to be for 8 people a day when my dad took me out of my home for 4 months … it’s been kinda nice not having to ask about which day the boys are coming this week … and making me wait 2 or 3 days for a reply !!! But again it’s just another way for my family to make me feel like absolutely nothing !!! ‘We will let you know ma.’ ‘When can we see you !!!’
So as much of you watch, what he refers to his family as the PERFECT BRADY BRUNCH family … I can guarantee you, that house has more weed than Ludacris, 50 cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy combined !!!! He wants to bring up my past with that bald- headed peckerhead face Kaplan and circle back to that hard time in my life !!! That was almost 20 years ago … their game doesn’t work anymore !!! In those years of the conservatorship, I had to become a f*cking saint with the pain I had to endure by keeping my mouth shut in my stomach as they literally took my womanhood away from me !!! I made up for past mistakes and MORE in that time !!! My sister does it … she speaks up in her household and corrects people !!! But how come whenever I did it, it was considered a THREAT ??? Oh sh*t he might have to get involved with this one … but if he did, he would say SIT DOWN we need to talk … first thing was ALWAYS ‘nobody likes you’.. then the rest of it was I guess due to whatever I said. It was basically, how dare I say something to offend others and make them THINK for a change !!!
Anyways, I know it’s all worded out but you know what, I talk about it because my heart doesn’t understand cruelty. It breaks my heart because it seems to me that these days, cruelty does in fact win, although it’s not about winning or losing !!! But I can’t process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids … everything was about them !!! For them to knock the breath out of me … see you can’t fix me !!! No therapy or sense of worship can fix my heart !!! I will forever have trauma and I know this, I’ve accepted it .. it would take a miracle to fix my heart and not one miracle, maybe 3 !!! Either way, I have a beautiful pool, a supportive husband, and 5 dogs … ok I’m much but that’s how I love … have a good day !!!”