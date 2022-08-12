At long last, Nicki Minaj is back with new music. Over the past month, she has teased her Rick James-sampling track, “Super Freaky Girl,” and now, the song is finally here.

The song is far from SFW, but features Minaj reiterating her status as a rap icon, as well as a symbol of sexual liberation.

“I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’/ I can do all them little tricks and keep the d*ck up inside it / You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me alone he always tell me he miss it,” she raps over a track sampling “Super Freak,” by James. And these are probably the tamest lyrics of the song.

August is gearing up to be a big month for Minaj. In addition to new music, this month will also see Minaj receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount, in a statement. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

Check out “Super Freaky Girl” above.