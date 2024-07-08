Nicki Minaj fans in Romania were left disappointed this weekend.

As NME notes, Minaj was supposed to perform at Saga Festival in Bucharest yesterday (July 7), but that same day, the rapper announced she would not perform.

Minaj wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania’s festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area. I look forward to seeing you all at another time. As a mom, I have to make sure I’m making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families. To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing. I love you and thank you for your understanding and support.

I am very excited to see my fans this Friday in London for another very special headlining show at Wireless Festival.”