Megan Thee Stallion has the headlining new album release of the week with Megan. That’s bad news for Nicki Minaj , since some lines appear to be shots fired right at her.

What Does Megan Thee Stallion Say About Nicki Minaj On “Figueroa”?

The song’s first verse starts with, “P*ssy hoes on the internet / Using me to drive traffic,” before ending, “I’m a motherf*cking brat, not a Barbie / On go with any b*tch that wanna start it.” The Barbie line especially appears to be a pretty clear jab at Minaj, who has often used Barbie-related themes in her music and public persona.

What Does Megan Thee Stallion Say About Nicki Minaj On “Rattle”?

The opening verse begins, “I wanted everybody right here with me / But that was my fault, being too friendly / I was thinking everything was all good / But the whole time, you was my enemy /

Only time y’all n****s in agreement / Is when all y’all tryna go against me / Only time y’all weak hoes link up / It’s when another b*tch tryna get rid of me.”

Then, there’s speculation that the following line could be about either Minaj or Meg’s former best friend Kelsey Nicole: “Damn, b*tch, it been four years / Worry ’bout your man and your kid / Your life must be boring as f*ck if you still reminiscing ’bout sh*it that we did.”