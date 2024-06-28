Megan Thee Stallion has the headlining new album release of the week with Megan. That’s bad news for Nicki Minaj, since some lines appear to be shots fired right at her.
What Does Megan Thee Stallion Say About Nicki Minaj On “Figueroa”?
The song’s first verse starts with, “P*ssy hoes on the internet / Using me to drive traffic,” before ending, “I’m a motherf*cking brat, not a Barbie / On go with any b*tch that wanna start it.” The Barbie line especially appears to be a pretty clear jab at Minaj, who has often used Barbie-related themes in her music and public persona.
What Does Megan Thee Stallion Say About Nicki Minaj On “Rattle”?
The opening verse begins, “I wanted everybody right here with me / But that was my fault, being too friendly / I was thinking everything was all good / But the whole time, you was my enemy /
Only time y’all n****s in agreement / Is when all y’all tryna go against me / Only time y’all weak hoes link up / It’s when another b*tch tryna get rid of me.”
Then, there’s speculation that the following line could be about either Minaj or Meg’s former best friend Kelsey Nicole: “Damn, b*tch, it been four years / Worry ’bout your man and your kid / Your life must be boring as f*ck if you still reminiscing ’bout sh*it that we did.”
What Does Megan Thee Stallion Say About Nicki Minaj On “Hiss”?
“Hiss” has been out since January, so this is a track fans are already familiar with. Most notably, towards the end of the track’s opening verse, Meg takes an apparent swing at Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty. She raps, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” seemingly in reference to Petty’s sexual assault allegations and failure to register as a sex offender in California.
Megan is out now via Hot Girl Productions. Find more information here.