Nicki Minaj seemingly tried to shut down online rumors of a pending divorce between her and her husband Kenneth Petty, posting a video on Instagram of her family — intact, contrary to the rumor — boarding a private plane.

The rumors started earlier this week, when Nicki posted a cryptic tweet reading, “Yes. Single.” Fans didn’t know what to make of this — whether it meant Nicki has a new single on the way or that Nicki herself is single — so (of course) they defaulted to the more dramatic option. It didn’t help that she also posted a tearful Instagram Story reflecting on motherhood. Taken together, they provided ample evidence for some fans that a big life shift was taking place for the “FTCU” rapper.

Yes

Single … — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 10, 2024

so are we getting a new single or are you single.. pic.twitter.com/4j9NtQq3xl — # TY⇎🪽 (@tyxhndrxx) June 10, 2024

Whether her latest post of the family will quiet the rumors remains to be seen, but judging from the reactions on Twitter (going back to never saying “X,” even with the URL change), there are those who’d be perfectly fine with her making this change, considering the various legal and personal issues that have arisen over the last five years since they were married.

Now, if this is just a single announcement, it’s one doozy of a way to let the world know you’ve got a new song coming out, so said single had better live up to the hype.