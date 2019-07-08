Getty Image

Just as the wave of rappers using dance challenges as free promotion for their new music started to crest, the pioneering Nicki Minaj appears to have found a way to revitalize the genre with her own “Megatron” challenge. Rather than simply encouraging fans to pop their booties to her latest single at a gas station or in church, the Queen Barb actually offered something new: A chance to win money for supporters who danced or rapped to the “Megatron” instrumental.

#MegatronChallenge by @NICKIMINAJ starts today through July 27th. 🎶 1st place: $10K + visit Nicki

2nd place: $5K

3rd place: $1K RULES: dance or rap on the beat (tag nicki). dance can be in a group but rap has to be solo. https://t.co/vdNm5knFKT — Nicki Minaj Updates! (@NM5updates_) July 6, 2019

Nicki posted the rules for her challenge on Saturday after everyone thought the fireworks were all over for the weekend. It turned out they were just beginning because with $10,000 on the line for Nicki’s favorite, $5,000 for second place, and $1,000 for third, fans lit up social media with their verses and choreography, which Nicki naturally reposted to prompt more participation.

Ight Lets Fucking Go #MegatronChallenge The Original Barb 🗣 BOSSY MINAJ TAG @NICKIMINAJ 🔥👸🏾🎀😈 🗣 RETWEET 🔥💕 pic.twitter.com/2bkzTKGCuR — Queen Of Gay Rap™🧚🏽‍♀️ (@BossyCandyBarz) July 6, 2019

The promotion turned out to be so popular that even established and emerging rappers like Tokyo Jetz of Grand Hustle and Yung Baby Tate, whose independently released mixtape Girls drew critical attention earlier this year, becoming a fan favorite with its empowering collaborative approach.

They said I been MIA with the car freestyles so why tf not 😜💙 @NICKIMINAJ #megatronchallenge pic.twitter.com/u1VtfXxdRK — BONAFIDE OUT NOW (@REALTOKYOJETZ) July 7, 2019

Meanwhile, some fans were content to drop the usual assortment of .gifs and memes, feeling too shy or unprepared to jump in.

all of us that can’t rap or dance rn #MEGATRONChallenge pic.twitter.com/q1Et4VpeDL — jose 💍 (@SweetenersHoe) July 6, 2019

When you wanna meet @NICKIMINAJ so bad but remember you cant rap or dance and have social anxiety so you just watch everybody else do their thing.😭😭😭 #MegatronChallenge pic.twitter.com/pW1GunvL1i — ♡C.M.G♡ (@Queen_tingzz) July 6, 2019

Nicki hinted that she is saving her favorites over the course of the three weeks of the challenge, even as she acknowledged that there were too many to share. She also posted that the winner would have to sign to her label, but that’s probably just a joke on her part. The contest runs through July 27, so there’s still plenty of time to practice and get that perfect take. Check out more of Nicki’s favorites below.