It’s been about a year and a half since Pink Friday 2, the latest album from Nicki Minaj. That’s not that long, but it may not be that much longer before we get another LP from Minaj. At the very least, what is confirmed is that one is definitely in progress.

In a new interview with Vogue Italia, Minaj said of her next album:

“I’ve got a bunch of really strong tracks, but I don’t want to rush. I want the record to mean something, both for the fans and for me. I’ll never be one of those people who puts out songs just to put them out. I love music. I respect it.”

Of touring, she added, “[I want] to experience it all again, as soon as possible. For me, and for the Barbz.”

She was also asked about new artists she likes and she said, “Sabrina Carpenter. I didn’t know she’d been around that long when I started listening to her. A breath of fresh air. I like Billie Eilish. I love everything she does. Then there’s a dancehall artist… his name’s Skeng.”

The admiration between Minaj and Eilish is mutual, as the latter recently named the former as the best female rapper ever.

