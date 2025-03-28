Billie Eilish Makes Her ‘Obvious’ Pick For The Best Female Rapper Ever

Any time somebody is named the greatest of all time at something, debate will inevitably follow. Billie Eilish, though, is confident when it comes to her pick for the best female rapper of all time.

On a new episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk that was shared yesterday (March 27), Eilish declared, “Nicki Minaj is, like, obviously […] Nicki is GOAT, for sure.”

Some Eilish fans were annoyed with Minaj in 2023, as it was believed that Eilish was set to feature on Minaj’s then-upcoming album Pink Friday 2. But, Minaj ended up just sampling Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over” for “Are You Gone Already.” After the album dropped, Minaj shared flowers and a card she got from Eilish and Finneas, with the card reading, “Congratulations and thank you for letting us into your world!” Minaj captioned her post, “Thank you for making this moment so special for me.”

Elsewhere in the video, Eilish discussed some picks for her “GOAT song that feels like your life anthem,” mentioning Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face,” “G.U.Y.,” and “Alejandro.” She also revealed the best gift she’s ever received (her first car, a matte black Dodge Challenger, from her label), her best album to cry to (Sufjan Stevens’ Carrie & Lowell), and more.

Watch the full episode here.