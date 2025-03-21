Nija is an undeniable force in the music industry, something that was stamped for the 2025 Grammy Awards as she was among the nominees for the inaugural Grammy Award for Songwriter of the Year. The Jersey native’s songwriting history includes work with Beyoncé, Summer Walker, City Girls, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more. Aside from that, Nija is also continuing her journey as a singer and her latest single “32nd Floor” is the latest entry in the promising story.

The new single, which marks Nija’s first release since last year’s “Unruly,” captures the young singer in an intimate moment with a lover among a large crowd in Las Vegas. Seeking to take their bubbling feelings to their full limits, Nija and her partner slip away from the crowd and lose themselves in love on the 32nd floor. “When we in the hotel lobby, all of them people ‘round me,” she sings on the seductive record. “Keep calm, but as soon as we go up, boy you know you got me.”

“32nd Floor” is the latest offering from Nija’s upcoming R&B and hip-hop fusion project, which will follow he 2022 debut Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You.

You can listen to the song in the video above.