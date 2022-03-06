Megan Thee Stallion 2022 Okeechobee fest
Megan Thee Stallion And Dua Lipa Are Teasing A Sweet New Song That Drops Soon

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa both had strong albums back in 2020. For Megan, it was her debut album, Good News, which peaked at No. 2 on the albums chart. Earlier that year, Dua Lipa released her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, and while that peaked at No. 4, it did spawn a pair of top-two singles: “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating.” As of today, the two artists have yet to work on a song together (though fans did pair them for an unofficial remix of “Levitating”), but now Megan and Dua have collaborated ona new track that’s coming soon.

In a post to her Instagram page, Lipa shared a brief preview of the song. In it, Megan says, “Hot girl sh*t, me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit”, while Lipa sings softly in the background. On Megan’s Instagram, she shared what could be the cover art for the song. A title for the upcoming song has yet to be revealed, but they did confirm that it will arrive on March 11. Additionally, singer and Grammy-winning songwriter Nija has a contribution on it, as she revealed on Instagram.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

