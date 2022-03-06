Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa both had strong albums back in 2020. For Megan, it was her debut album, Good News, which peaked at No. 2 on the albums chart. Earlier that year, Dua Lipa released her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, and while that peaked at No. 4, it did spawn a pair of top-two singles: “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating.” As of today, the two artists have yet to work on a song together (though fans did pair them for an unofficial remix of “Levitating”), but now Megan and Dua have collaborated ona new track that’s coming soon.

In a post to her Instagram page, Lipa shared a brief preview of the song. In it, Megan says, “Hot girl sh*t, me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit”, while Lipa sings softly in the background. On Megan’s Instagram, she shared what could be the cover art for the song. A title for the upcoming song has yet to be revealed, but they did confirm that it will arrive on March 11. Additionally, singer and Grammy-winning songwriter Nija has a contribution on it, as she revealed on Instagram.

