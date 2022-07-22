The right kind of love is consuming. A person can care for many people prior, but having the proper infatuation reciprocated sets itself apart from those experiences. Nija, a highly talented songwriter, conveys this experience with ease in her new single “Love Like This.”

The 24-year-old opens the record with soft guitar strums before the drums and her commanding voice take over. “Love Like This” has a trap bounce to it but oozes R&B DNA. The New Jersey artist is audibly elated and grateful for the man she is currently with. It is a healthy dose of adoration that can play well in the car, at a party, or alone.

“Love Like This” comes just under six months after Nija’s debut EP Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You, highlighted by “Ease My Mind (Come Over).” She also linked up with rising star Capella Grey for their ballad duet “Confujawn.” Nija has been mostly known for her songwriting contributions to the industry, working alongside Beyonce, Drake, Chris Brown, Meek Mill and Ella Mai, but she did appear as a performer on The Lion King: The Gift in 2019.

Earlier this week, Nija revealed she cowrote a song called “Cozy” for Beyoncé’s upcoming seventh studio album, Renaissance.

Check out Nija’s new single “Love Like This” above.