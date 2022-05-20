Nipsey Hussle’s death shook up the world three years ago and every effort to honor his legacy has provided some needed comfort or joy. The latest piece of content surrounding the late Los Angeles native comes in the form of a YouTube documentary called The Marathon (Cultivation), which follows the Victory Lap artist throughout the process of he and his brother, Samiel Asghedom, developing their own marijuana strain called Marathon OG. The documentary arrives just under a month preceding the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles.

Though he is not here with us physically, rappers, celebrities and companies at every turn have paid homage to the trailblazer and kept his memory alive. Hussle posthumously earned two Grammy awards in 2020 for “Racks In The Middle” (Best Rap Performance) with Hit-Boy and Roddy Ricch, and DJ Khaled’s “Higher” (Best Rap/Sung Collaboration) alongside John Legend.

Hussle was fatally slain at the end of March 2019 in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. The rapper had just reached the peak of his career with the success and critical acclaim of his 2018 debut album Victory Lap.

Check out the documentary, The Marathon (Cultivation), above.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.