Snoop Dogg Credits Nipsey Hussle For Writing His Song ‘Ten Toes Down’

The late Nipsey Hussle added much to the music industry, his community, and the world, which is why he is so sorely missed. One contribution people may not have been aware of is his songwriting for a certain fellow West Coast legend. Snoop Dogg jumped on Instagram yesterday (May 19) with a blunt in hand rocking out to his record “Ten Toes Down” off of 2016’s Coolaid. In the caption, he reveals the song was written by Hussle.

The two had a longstanding relationship, previously collaborating on “Upside Down,” “Gangstas Life,” and “Question #1.” Nipsey Hussle was fatally slain in March 2019 in front of his Marathon store. Snoop Dogg spoke at the Victory Lap rapper’s memorial at Staples Center, citing they were drawn to one another for their spirits of love.

Snoop Dogg is gearing up for the release of his next album A Death Row Summer, leading off with the single “Touch Away” featuring October London. There is no set date, but the “Gin And Juice” artist says it is “coming soon.” A Death Row Summer will be the second Death Row release of 2022 after Snoop Dogg claimed the rights to the label back in February.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.