The late Nipsey Hussle, who was nominated for three awards at this year’s Grammys, took home his first golden gramophone statute posthumously. He won Best Rap Performance for his song “Racks In The Middle” with 21-year-old Compton rapper Roddy Ricch, with his family accepting the award on stage, giving a set of tearful speeches from his partner Lauren London, his brother Blacc Sam, and his grandmother. Nipsey’s grandmother thanked the audience for all the love they showed the rapper and his career.

Nipsey just won a Grammy. His family came to the stage to accept the award. 😢😢😢 The Marathon Continues pic.twitter.com/IhUlRvYbDh — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) January 26, 2020

Just before the next award, Best Rap Song, was announced, Blacc Sam also took the mic to offer his take on Nipsey missing out on Best Rap Album a year prior. “Last year bro was nominated and it meant the world to bro,” he said. “When it was given to somebody else (Cardi B for Invasion Of Privacy), we looked at each other and the whole team and said, ‘God meant to give it to that person. If it’s meant to be, he’ll be back here.'” He praises “God’s plan,” saying that, though the family wasn’t focused on winning the award, it was appreciated.

Blacc Sam, Nipsey Hussle Brother/ Business partner had a few words at the 2020 Grammy Awards 🙏🏽🏁 pic.twitter.com/M3SGEUEP0W — 🧞‍♀️ (@realprettyna) January 26, 2020

