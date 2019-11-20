Nipsey Hussle Has Earned Three Posthumous 2020 Grammy Nominations

The nominations for the 2020 Grammys have arrived, bringing with them the usual assortment of surprises and disappointments that always follow. Of course, there is also a third category of nominations: The bittersweet kind that bring as much hurt as they do joy. The news that the late Nipsey Hussle was posthumously nominated for no less than three awards falls into that last one.

Nipsey, who was shot and killed in March at his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles, is nominated for awards for two songs in three categories: Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Racks In The Middle” featuring Roddy Ricch and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Higher” from DJ Khaled’s Father Of Asahd compilation also featuring John Legend. A win for either song in any category would also be bittersweet for Nipsey’s supporters since the man himself would not be able to accept them.

Nipsey was previously nominated for a 2019 Grammy for Best Rap Album for Victory Lap, his long-delayed, major-label debut album. Victory Lap arrived after a 10=year career spanning 13 mixtapes, including the controversial Crenshaw, which he infamously sold in limited quantities for $100 per unit. That year’s Best Rap Album Grammy went to Cardi B for Invasion Of Privacy.

