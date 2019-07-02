Getty Image

The Associated Press reports that the LAPD has opened an internal affairs investigation to find out why a key witness to Nipsey Hussle‘s murder at the end of March was sent home after trying to file a report in the initial aftermath of the shooting. The LAPD’s Office of the Inspector General confirmed that a desk officer from the 77th Street station told the woman she shouldn’t worry about filing the report, even though she told him her car was on the news as the getaway vehicle for Eric Holder, Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer.

The woman who drove the car, whose name was withheld from the report for her safety, says that she saw her car on the news and her mother called the police to make a report. They were told that detectives wouldn’t be available until 6 AM the next day, so they made an appointment and went to the station to file the report in person. However, upon arrival, the desk officer reportedly said, “Don’t worry about it,” and “Don’t listen to the news,” and the woman left the station without talking to detectives. She returned after being prompted by her mother, who continued to see reports about the getaway vehicle.

She returned and eventually spoke with detectives, telling them that she overheard Hussle and Holder having a conversation about “snitching.” She says she didn’t learn that Nipsey had been shot until later that night because Holder had apparently walked back to the Marathon store after they stopped for gas.

An LAPD spokesman said that the desk officer misunderstood what the woman tried to report, believing she was reporting that someone recorded video of her car on television. “We will review all statements that have already been given, interview all of the individuals involved, and look for any potential body cam video that may have captured the interchange,” he said.