It’s been almost a year since Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles, but his legacy lives on in numerous unexpected ways. For one, construction of the Nipsey Hussle memorial tower has begun at the site of the shopping plaza where Marathon was once located and his community activism has inspired others to take up his cause. But the number one way the marathon continues is through Nipsey’s music and verses, with a new verse popping up from an unlikely source today.

A chance meeting with underground rap duo Stylz & Wells in 2018 led to the group collaborating with Hussle on their song “Product Of The Ghetto,” which they released today. Wells — a multi-platinum producer for Snoop Dogg, T.I., Too Short and more — previously collaborated with Nipsey in 2014 on the song “Supersonic Pulse” and detailed their relationship in a press release. “I met Nipsey around 2009 and we developed a relationship and stayed in touch over the years,” he said. “I ran into him in Atlanta in late 2018 and it was the last time we worked together and spoke. I congratulated him on his Grammy nomination and he looked so full of life. I’m very grateful to have been able to work with Nip, to be inspired by Nip, and I pray the song brings some motivation to all and some healing to his family.”

Listen to “Product Of The Ghetto” above.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.