Over the past few months, NLE Choppa has been dropping heater after heater ahead of his much-anticipated album, Cottonwood 2. On his latest, “Ain’t Gonna Answer,” Choppa collaborates with his favorite rapper, Lil Wayne, as generations collide and cook up an anthem for the ages.

Over a New Orleans bounce-inspired beat, the Memphis rapper masters the Cash Money flows. On the chorus, he interpolates Birdman and and Lil Wayne’s “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy,” rapping, “Don’t be worried ’bout what we be doing / What we doing making money / What they doing hating on us.”

This transitions smoothly into the post-chorus, where he matches the flow of Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up,” declaring, “Big booty b*tch, made her back her ass up / Shots out the switch made him bag this man up / Say that she yo b*tch, she my private dancer / You can call her phone, but she ain’t gon’ answer.”

In the video, Choppa and Weezy are seen delivering their verses while surrounded by twerking women. Toward the end, an aspiring rapper hops out of a car to show Choppa — well — some surprising bars.

You can check out the video for “Ain’t Gonna Answer” above.

Cottonwood 2 is out 4/14 via Warner Records. Find more information here.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.