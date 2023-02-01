While Lil Wayne has been tearing it up at the skate park recently, the rapper has made it clear with his recent announcement that he’s not entirely done with music. The New Orleans just shared that he will be going on a North American tour, kicking off this April at The Fillmore in Minneapolis. The 28-city tour will make pitstops in New York, Atlanta, Toronto, and more.
The Grammy award-winning rapper is teaming up with festival giant Rolling Loud for the upcoming Welcome To Tha Carter Tour. There has been no word on who will be opening for the diamond-certified artist, but there could always be a surprise appearance from his Young Money team comrades, Nicki Minaj or Drake.
Tickets for the Welcome To Tha Carter Tour go on sale on February 3 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information about purchasing tickets for any of the tour dates, click here.
Check out the complete tour schedule below.
04/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
04/06 — Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena
04/07 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
04/08 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/09 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
04/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
04/12 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
04/13 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/16 — New York, NY @ Apollo Theater
04/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/18 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
04/21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
04/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
04/27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/28 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
04/30 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
05/02 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/03 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/07 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/10 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
05/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern