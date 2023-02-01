While Lil Wayne has been tearing it up at the skate park recently, the rapper has made it clear with his recent announcement that he’s not entirely done with music. The New Orleans just shared that he will be going on a North American tour, kicking off this April at The Fillmore in Minneapolis. The 28-city tour will make pitstops in New York, Atlanta, Toronto, and more.

The Grammy award-winning rapper is teaming up with festival giant Rolling Loud for the upcoming Welcome To Tha Carter Tour. There has been no word on who will be opening for the diamond-certified artist, but there could always be a surprise appearance from his Young Money team comrades, Nicki Minaj or Drake.

Tickets for the Welcome To Tha Carter Tour go on sale on February 3 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information about purchasing tickets for any of the tour dates, click here.

Check out the complete tour schedule below.

04/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

04/06 — Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena

04/07 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

04/08 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/09 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

04/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

04/12 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

04/13 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/16 — New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

04/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/18 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

04/21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

04/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

04/27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/28 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

04/30 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

05/02 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/03 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/07 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/10 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

05/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern