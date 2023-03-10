NLE Choppa‘s much-anticipated album, Cottonwood 2 is on the way. Ahead of the album, which is set to arrive this spring, Choppa has dropped a braggadocious new single, “Mo Up Front.”

Over a rattling percussion beat, he is fully aware of his rap superstardom, making it known that if he plans to make any sort of appearance, he’s going to need people to pay up.

“Tell ‘em that I know money / used to getting dope money / Now I’m getting show money / I need some mo up front,” raps Choppa on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying visual, he is seen on an opulent jewelry shopping spree, then later, throwing around cash.

In addition to spending money, Choppa has also spent a lot of time giving back to his community. Last month, he organized a fundraiser for the family of Tyre Nichols, who died at the hands of police officers in his hometown of Memphis. He has also been seen visiting schools across the country, encouraging students to stay in school.

You can listen to “Mo Up Front” above.

Cottonwood 2 is out 4/14 via Warner Records. Find more information here.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.