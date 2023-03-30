NLE Choppa Builds His NBA Team Roster With Musicians

Come November, rapper NLE Choppa will celebrate his 21st birthday, but that isn’t stopping him from celebrating his “Jordan year” early. On his Tay Keith-produced single, “23,” from his upcoming project Cottonwood 2, due out April 14, he raps about how special this year will be for him.

A special moment that has happened thus far includes having his song, “Mo Up Front” featured in Powerade’s “What 50% More Means” campaign during the NCAA March Madness. As a former student-athlete himself, the moment meant a lot to him.

Diving into his past as a hooper, NLE stopped by the Uproxx studios to give us his dream NBA team foster but featuring musicians only. Following the rules of the game, NLE has to choose a total of five players to fill the position of point guard, shooting guard, small forward, power forward, and center.

Up for his imaginary draft include rappers Rico Nasty, Polo G, G Herbo, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Young Thug, 2Rare, Chief Keef, Ice Spice, DDG, and himself. Also on the board is singer SZA.

Watch the full video below.

Outside of his NBA team roster with musicians, be sure to check out NLE Choppa’s UPROXX Sessions performance of his single, “23,” here. You can also watch his Behind The Video episode for the track here.

