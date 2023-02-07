NLE Choppa may have begun fortifying his physical health thanks to herbology and spiritual well-being seen in his recent peaceful protest. Still, the Memphis native remains true to his musical roots. The last few years have been good to the musician, as he’s managed to be featured on 50 Cent’s television show Raising Kanan theme song, and he’s hinted at potentially working with rap’s newest it girl, Ice Spice.

For now, the rapper is focused on ironing out his plans for 2023, starting with a new project titled Cottonwood 2. The lead single from the project, “23,” produced by Tay Keith, is a taste of what’s to come.

On Instagram, Choppa shared on the project he is looking to dive further into the theme of rebirth, writing, “Death to what no longer serves you,” he said. “Death to old cycles. Death to old/bad habits. Death to friendships/relationships. Death to the simplest thing like my hair. Death to everything holding back the new.”

Watch NLE Choppa’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “23” above. To watch his past performance of “Depression,” click here.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.