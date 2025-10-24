Elliott Wilson Gives No Limit Records A ‘Verzuz’ Battle Plan

Y’all were very disrespectful when this Cash Money and No Limit Verzuz battle was announced. I know Beatrice and yes, Cash Money is an army better yet a navy with an extensive classic catalogue but y’all sleeping on his Nawlins rivals at No Limit. Let’s be clear: Before Juvenile and the Hot Boys took over the 2000s, Master P created the blueprint for a true Southern rap dynasty. I was Music Editor at The Source from ’96 to ’98 and tried my best to navigate No Limit Records’ insane release schedule. I swear to God, their former Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, Barbara Pescosolido, bombarded me with so many advance CDs that I didn’t have enough room in my record reviews section to hand out mics to them all. She also sent me a No Limit black leather jacket. It gets cold in New York. Alright enough flashbacks. All I’m saying is: never count the underdog out. In fact, I’ll take it a step further. Although the song selections for this showdown will come from Mannie Fresh (Cash Money) and Beats By The Pound producer, KLC (No Limit) as Juve and Silkk revealed here, I decided to rep the tank for the upcoming proceedings. Hey ain’t nothing wrong with friendly competition, but I wanna see a musical slugfest. Calliope > Magnolia. Here are the 20 songs that will get the job done. Remember: An ass kicking in Vegas stays in Vegas. Here’s how Master P and his all-stars will shock the rap world.

TRU (Master P, Silkk The Shocker & C-Murder) — “No Limit Soldiers” feat. Mia X (1997) All rap superheroes need theme music. Let’s get this Verzuz party started with the Colonel Master P and his camouflage crew stomping through with this rugged anthem anchored by its ominous chorus: “We No Limit Soldiers. I thought I told ya.” Mia X — “You Don’t Wanna Go 2 War” feat. Master P, C-Murder, Silkk The Shocker & Mystikal (1997) Let’s turn it up another notch with another rowdy posse cut. Mama Mia sets the tone with her mic-melting opening verse. She sneers: “Better keep your negativity about No Limit on the under/My verbal warfare will shake that ass like thunder”.

Master P — “Mr. Ice Cream Man” feat. Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, & Mo B. Dick (1996) Legend has it: Master P, a proud New Orleans native first, built his label out West in Richmond, California. Utilizing a sample from World Class Wreckin’ Cru’s classic “Turn Off The Lights”, Percy Miller had his first national hit. And sorry kids, P wasn’t offering a frozen dessert. Lil’ Romeo — “My Baby” feat. Ms. Peaches & Master P (2001) Give the son some: P’s offspring gave Bow Wow a run for this money with this Jackson 5-inspired party track. It’s like that, whoadie. Guarantee this one’s gonna ring off. Michael Jackson, rest in peace.

504 Boyz (Master P, Silkk The Shocker, C-Murder, Mystikal & Krazy) — “Wobble Wobble” feat. Mac & Mr. Magic (2000) The party don’t stop with this booty-shaking masterwork. Let’s hope P hired a few dancers to enhance the performance. Just a suggestion. Ya heard me. Ha! TRU (Master P & Silkk The Shocker) — “Freak Hoes” feat. Mia X (1997) NL keeps it sexy with this dirty south classic that Future paid homage to on DS2. Hope the ladies are still moving and grooving. On top of that: Throw some cash in the air like you just don’t care.

TRU (Master P, Silkk The Shocker & C-Murder) — “Hoody Hoo” (1999) The three Miller brothers (P, C & Silkk) showed out on this high-energy explosive track. Buckle up. Knuckle up. P ain’t letting Baby and the CMB boys beat him tonight. Soulja Slim — “From What I Was Told” (1998) A moment of silence for a real one. “Say I’m a hit No Limit like ‘Pac hit Death Row.” Time to pay homage to this fallen soldier. Magnolia’s most respected. James Tapp Jr. forever.

Master P — “I Miss My Homies” feat. Sons Of Funk, Mo B. Dick, O’Dell, Pimp C, Silkk The Shocker (1997) P continues paying tribute to all we lost along the journey. We’ll see you at the crossroads. Won’t be a dry eye in Vegas. Silkk The Shocker — “D-Game (Remix)” feat. Master P, Krazy, & Terrar (aka Pusha T) (2001) The big curveball of the night: Clipse just happens to be in town for Complex Con so Cash Money nemesis King Push shockingly pops out and raps his verse from this forgotten Neptunes production. Looking like he saw a ghost, Birdman might pass out.

Mr. Magic — “Ice On My Wrist” feat. Master P (1999) Who said P can’t get his Nino Brown on? No Limit got bling bling too. “The ice on my wrist shine like a light. I can brighten up your day, even at night”. The competition is heatin’ up! Master P — “I Got The Hook-Up!” feat. Sons of Funk (1998) Holla if you hear him. P takes it back to the streets. It’s a hustler’s conundrum. “I know the way I live make you wanna cry/But you know I gotta hustle, that’s the way I survive”. Look out Rod Wave, this is some real pain music.

Silkk The Shocker — “That’s Cool” feat. Trina (2001) Time for another surprise guest appearance as Da Baddest Bitch graces the stage and wobbles that thing. Look out: P’s pulling out all the stops to secure the win. Silkk The Shocker — “Somebody Like Me” feat. Mya (1999) Another beautiful bombshell when Ms. Harrison emerges from the shadows for this sexy reunion. Now we got the women on board. Victory is imminent.

Silkk The Shocker — “It Ain’t My Fault” feat. Mystikal (1998) Don’t blame No Limit for having so many classics. Let Silkk shine and silence the critics once and for all. Snoop Dogg — “Lay Low” feat. Dr. Dre, Master P, Nate Dogg, Butch Cassidy and The Eastsidaz (2001) Don’t you ever forget: The most popular rapper on the planet, Snoop Dogg, left Death Row to join Master P’s No Limit mafia and his career is still smokin’. I doubt Lil Wayne shows up, but Mr. Broadus will be there. Book it.

Snoop Dogg — “Bitch Please” feat. Xzibit (1999) Let’s keep it West Coast and let the Pimp My Ride host bring his ass to the table. This Dr. Dre production sounds so beautiful, don’t you agree? Throw up the W it stands for win. Snoop Dogg — “Down 4 My N’s” feat. C-Murder and Mr. Magic (1999) I never realized this was a Death Row diss song until Snoop told me. C-Murder was quite clear: “Bitch, I’m down with No Limit, I’ll ride for the cause / I’m the n**** on the tank with the big fuckin’ balls / And if anybody fuck with Snoop Doggy Dogg / I’ma make these n****s put his name on the wall.” Snoop survived the wrath of Suge, this sonic showdown is light work.