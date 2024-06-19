A pandemic-era favorite is making a comeback. Today (June 19), super-producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced that Verzuz will make a return via a partnership with X (formerly Twitter).

The news arrives months after Tim and Swizz purchased Verzuz from previous partner Triller, now owning 100 percent of the Verzuz platform, while retaining their equity from their time with Triller. As a result, X will now have distribution rights to Verzuz, which will now broadcast on the platform that has over 550 million users.

“We are beyond thrilled to have found the best partner for Verzuz,” said Swizz in a statement. “Not only are we excited to have Verzuz on X, we’re excited to help X build the biggest entertainment company in the world. I would like to thank Elon Musk, Linda Yaccarino, Brett Weitz, Mitchell Smith and the entire X team for believing in the Verzuz vision. We can’t wait to get to work.”

Verzuz has seen several hip-hop and R&B artists — like Brandy and Monica, Nelly and Ludacris, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, and more — duel off, playing hit-for-hit within their discography. Verzuz has produced over 40 episodes, generating 100 million-plus live views and over 70 billion impressions.

At the time of writing, no new Verzuz face-offs have been announced, but we imagine Tim and Swizz have some exciting competitions in the pipeline.

“We are thrilled to partner with X, the most innovative platform globally,” said Timbaland in a statement. “Our goal has always been to bring Verzuz to the world which we can now do bigger than ever.”