Direct messaging is a dangerous game. Contacting someone under a romantic pretense can be trouble if the person makes your correspondence public. Doja Cat was the latest victim of this by way of Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp’s TikTok, but the 17-year-old has assured fans all is well between the two after Doja Cat’s angry response.

Noah Schnapp says he has apologized to Doja Cat: “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings ❤️❤️” pic.twitter.com/PVEHQefPJU — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 14, 2022

Earlier this month, the young actor shared a now-deleted TikTok post revealing DMs with Doja Cat, where she expressed interest in his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn. Doja Cat did not like this at all and made her disdain clear through a live broadcast. She understood Schnapp is young and had poor judgment, but stood on the fact it was “unbelievably socially unaware and wack” and “borderline snake sh**… that’s like weasel sh**. “The “Get Into It (Yuh)” artist even lost 200k followers after publicly blasting the young actor.

Doja Cat calls out Noah Schnapp for sharing her Instagram DMs without her permission: “The fact that Noah did that […] is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake shit… that’s like weasel shit.” pic.twitter.com/qXZdmv1K4S — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 8, 2022

In another TikTok post on Wednesday evening, Schnapp said, “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings” with hearts at the end of the message. Doja Cat has yet to confirm things are good on her end.

Despite this unfortunate event, the Hot Pink artist is riding high. Last year’s Planet Her earned its fifth top five hit on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart last week and the previous week she celebrated 22 new RIAA certifications, tying Nicki Minaj for the second-most Platinum singles for a female rapper ever. Everyone takes losses here and there, but this doesn’t even tip the scale compared to her recent wins.

Check out Schnapp confirming his apology above.

Doja Cat is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.