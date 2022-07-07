Doja Cat has racked up major accomplishments in her short time as an artist. This week, Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart showed that “Get Into It (Yuh)” climbed from No. 7 to No. 5, making it her fifth track from her June 2021 album Planet Her to crack the top five of that list. The LP now joins a very elite company as just the seventh album to include at least five top ten hits.

This news comes just under a week after the 26-year-old was reported to have earned 22 new RIAA certifications spanning across her albums Planet Her, 2019’s Hot Pink and 2018’s Amala. This achievement allows her to stand alongside rap titan Nicki Minaj at 14 Platinum singles, the second-most ever for a female rapper, and just behind Cardi B, who has 17. Of the aforementioned 22 new certifications, “Say So” is now five-times Platinum and the SZA-assisted “Kiss Me More” is four-times Platinum.

These achievements continue to show that, despite previous controversies, hard work and good music can conquer all for the “Juicy” artist. Fans will have to wait to celebrate with her as she will miss her upcoming shows due to tonsil surgery, but this just leaves more time for more accomplishments before she’s back tearing up stages again.

Check out the full list of Doja Cat’s RIAA certifications here.