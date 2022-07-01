Doja Cat has had a massively successful last few years, racking up victories and nominations across a variety of prominent award shows, putting on stellar live sets, and regularly being called upon by stars of today and yesteryear to add her versatile spice to their records. Today (July 1), she has earned a whopping 22 new RIAA certifications, which has helped put her in rare air: She now has 14 total Platinum singles, which is tied with Nicki Minaj for the second-most ever for a female rapper. The Planet Her and Queen artists now only stand behind Cardi B within these specific rankings, with the Invasion Of Privacy artist holding firm at 17 Platinum singles.

The RIAA has certified the 26-year-old’s singles “Juicy,” “Need To Know,” “Ain’t Sh*t,” “Streets,” “Rules,” “Get Into It (Yuh),” “Woman,” “Cyber Sex,” “Candy,” “You Right” featuring The Weeknd,” “Like That” featuring Gucci Mane, “Tia Tamera” featuring Rico Nasty as Platinum, with “Say So” and “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA now five-times and four-times Platinum, respectively. Additionally, “Freak,” “Bottom B*tch,” “So High,” “Mooo!,” and “I Don’t Do Drugs” featuring Ariana Grande are officially Gold-certified. Lastly, Doja Cat’s 2019 LP Hot Pink and 2021 LP Planet Her are officially Platinum, with 2018’s Amala reaching Gold status.

Though the multi-talent unfortunately has to miss some major upcoming shows due to tonsil surgery, surely some good news like this will comfort her in the recovery process before she is back to doing what she does best. It may just be a matter of time before she reaches No. 1.

Check out the full list of Doja Cat’s RIAA certifications here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.