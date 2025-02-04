Although she broke her retirement from music vow, Noname proves she will always make good on her community outreach promises. Yesterday (February 2), the “Namesake” rapper revealed that her Noname’s Book Club and Radical Hood Library were in jeopardy due to a lack of funding.

Well, supporters heard Noname’s online plea and jumped to action. Today (February 3) in an emotional post on Instagram (viewable here), Noname revealed that was no longer the case after folks rushed to meet the Noname’s Book Club and Radical Hood Library’s fundraising goals.

Read Noname’s full statement below.

Never in my life will I ever again doubt the power of community. In less than 24 hours, we made it to our goals! February was slated to be the month we closed operations due to a lack of funds. Now, I’m sitting here crying tears of joy. I can’t thank y’all enough. We asked for a Black History Month miracle and that’s exactly what we got. Sending everyone so much love.

However, stressed that even with their financial needs met they are still a ways off from expansion.

“After my post yesterday I got many requests from you all to add your incarcerated family/friends to our books-to-prison program,” she wrote. “Truth is we made just enough to stay open but not enough to reopen our waiting list.”

According to Noname, there are still 300 incarcerated people on the waiting list. Find more information here about the Noname’s Book Club and Radical Hood Library.