Rapper Noname is teasing new music. Earlier today, she shared a photo of herself in what appeared to be a home studio, with a microphone, speakers and a Macbook.

In November 2019, Noname announced plans to quit music after releasing her second album, Factory Baby, feeling frustrated after years of performing for predominately white audiences. She also admitted she wasn’t fully invested in music. “To be honest with you, my heart isn’t fully in it anymore,” said Noname in a now-deleted tweet, replying to a fan asking her to drop new music.”The relationship between ‘artist’ and ‘fan’ is really f*cking unhealthy. Y’all like what y’all like and hate what y’all hate. And I don’t wanna be on either side. I’m just tryna read and organize. After factory baby it’s (peace sign emoji).”

Factory Baby never saw an official release, and Noname shared plans to scrap the album altogether last December. however, Noname released the standalone singles “Song 33” and “Rainforest” in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Despite expressing her frustrations, as well as a desire to redirect her efforts toward supporting local communities, Noname may not be completely divorced from making music.

“maybe 30 is too early to retire,” the Chicago rapper said in an Instagram post. She also shared the flyer for Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, where she’s booked to perform supporting The Roots, Toro Y Moi, and Earl Sweatshirt.

Whether she plans to revisit Factory Baby or start on an all-new project is unclear, however, fellow rappers Denzel Curry and Chance the Rapper shared their support for Noname’s potential return to music in her Instagram post’s comments.