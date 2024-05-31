We are just two weeks out from Normani’s long-awaited solo debut album, Dopamine. And tonight (May 31), the starlet on the rise dropped the viral “Candy Paint.”

Normani has been teasing “Candy Paint” for quite some time. The song appeared in a campaign for Bose last summer. And over the course of the past few weeks, the “Candy Paint” dance challenge has been a trending move on TikTok. And the full version delivers on it’s banging promise.

Over a clangy, bumping beat, Normani pops in, fully aware that all eyes are on her. She can’t help that she’s young and beautiful, nor can she help whose heads turn in her direction. Taking inspiration from her hometown of Houston, she draws attention like the lowriders in the 713.

“If you let me take him, you might never get him back / I’m a baddie and I don’t know how to act / Booty candy painted with the diamond in the back,” she sings on the chorus.

It’s been six years since Normani’s former girl group announced their indefinite hiatus, and since Normani first starting teasing her solo album. But “Candy Paint,” along with the previously released “1:59,” precedes a project that already seems to be worth the long wait.

You can listen to “Candy Paint” above

Dopamine is out 6/14 via RCA. Find more information here.