Normani has given new meaning to long-awaited. Her fans have been waiting for her debut full-length studio album for five-plus years, and she finally announced Dopamine alongside its cover art in February. By late March, an X (formerly Twitter) user circled back with Normani about the silence since her album announcement, to which Normani replied that she’d address the matter the following day, and she did — announcing the lead single “1:59” featuring Gunna would arrive on April 26.

As promised, “1:59” is here. Plus, Normani finally confirmed that Dopamine will be released on June 14. As it were, the slow-burning R&B banger finds Normani just as tired of waiting around as her fans. “When I get you alone / Boy, what you gon’ do with it?” Normani sings, her vocals as strong as ever. “Don’t talk too much, just do this sh*t.” Gunna’s sings back to her, promising “You gon’ like the things I do.”

The sultry song is Normani’s first release since she collaborated with Sam Smith on the 2019 earworm “Dancing With A Stranger,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, Gunna is 10 days removed from announcing One Of Wun as his next album.

While “1:59” is the official lead single from Dopamine, Normani gave a taste of “Candy Paint” in a Bose ad last summer.

Listen to “1:59” above.

Dopamine is out 6/14 via RCA Records. Find more information here.