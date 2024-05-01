Normani is laying it all out on the table. Ahead of her long-awaited solo debut album, Dopamine, the “1:59” singer opened up in an interview with The Cut.

Of course, many fans are wondering about her time in Fifth Harmony. While Normani expressed gratitude for her journey with the group, she compared her time in the group to a “prison sentence,” according to the magazine.

When first starting out, Normani was happy to be among four other girls.

“I didn’t want to be at the forefront,” she said. “It wasn’t until later that I started feeling like a token.”

Following an interview in 2016, during which, Normani called her then-bandmate Camila Cabello “cute” and “quirky,” which fans interpreted as a slight. After the comment, Cabello’s fans flooded social media with racist drawings and death threats targeted toward Normani.

“We just continued to do shows, and I was fearing for my life,” Normani said. “But they continued to put me out there on the stage. It was pretty much like, ‘The show goes on.'”

The buzz is high for Normani’s solo debut, which she’s been teasing for almost six years. And with over 12 years in the industry, we’re certain she’ll have more stories to share within the music.

Dopamine is out 6/14 via RCA. Find more information here.